Johnny Ates FORT WORTH -- Johnny Ates transitioned from this life to a Life Eternal on Friday, June 14, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Upper Zion Baptist Church, 2124 Danner Street, Pastor Issac Lewis Jr. officiating. Interment: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: You may visit Mr. Ates as he lie in repose at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, Friday, Noon to 8 p.m. with the family present 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Left with precious memories are brother; Lovie Ates (Connie); sisters, Marie Thompson and Devora Ates; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 21, 2019