Johnny Charles Hazel AZLE--Johnny Charles Hazel, 72, of Azle passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, First Baptist Church Azle, 1017 Boyd Road, Azle, Texas, 76020. Interment: Azleland Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76135. Johnny was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, to Charles Leonard Hazel and Judy Counts. He married Gretchen Regina Pilling on Dec. 9, 1964. Johnny was a master electrician and has owned Hazel's Electric Company for 45 Years. Johnny was a member of First Baptist Church of Azle. Johnny loved showing his classic cars and going to car shows. He enjoyed spending a lot of his spare time at his ranch, where he raised cattle and enjoyed riding and taking care of his horses. Johnny was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, who loved his family very much and enjoyed his life to the fullest. SURVIVORS: His wife, Gretchen Hazel; his daughters, Sherry Lozano, Ammie Marin, and Dusty Hazel; his grandchildren, Sonya Lozano, Sierra Lozano, Christian Marin, and Aiden Marin; his sisters Rita Meredith, Lana Ramsey; his brother, Mike Hazel.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 11, 2019