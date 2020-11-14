Johnny Gene Bills
August 18, 1947 - November 11, 2020
Argyle, Texas - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Johnny Gene Bills while on in-home hospice care on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after battling Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Family and friends may pay their respects graveside at Laurel Land Funeral Home, on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Following this there will be a Celebration of Life at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth from 12 to 2pm.
John was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and was the beloved husband and best friend of Brenda Bills for 35 years. Loving father of Julie Pool (Norman, OK), John Bills Jr. (Arlington, TX), and Shay Moore (Argyle, TX). He was also a respected father-in-law to David Pool and Jeff Moore.
He was the proud grandfather to Matt Bills (Oklahoma), Blake Bills (Idaho), and Presley Moore (Texas). Also, a bonus grandfather to McKinzie Moore (Texas), Ryan Moore (Texas), Sarah Pool (Oklahoma), and Heidi Pool (Oklahoma).
He was the son of the late Eldyce Pearl and Algene Bills of Springtown and late sister Linda Kay of Fort Worth. He is survived by his sister Rickie Dwyer of Fort Worth and nieces Shanna, Kelly, Casey, Jessica, and Tina.
For those who wish to make donations in memory of John, these may be made to The Special Olympics
Texas – Greater Fort Worth Area.