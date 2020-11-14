1/1
Johnny Gene Bills
1947 - 2020
Johnny Gene Bills
August 18, 1947 - November 11, 2020
Argyle, Texas - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Johnny Gene Bills while on in-home hospice care on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after battling Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Family and friends may pay their respects graveside at Laurel Land Funeral Home, on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Following this there will be a Celebration of Life at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth from 12 to 2pm.
John was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and was the beloved husband and best friend of Brenda Bills for 35 years. Loving father of Julie Pool (Norman, OK), John Bills Jr. (Arlington, TX), and Shay Moore (Argyle, TX). He was also a respected father-in-law to David Pool and Jeff Moore.
He was the proud grandfather to Matt Bills (Oklahoma), Blake Bills (Idaho), and Presley Moore (Texas). Also, a bonus grandfather to McKinzie Moore (Texas), Ryan Moore (Texas), Sarah Pool (Oklahoma), and Heidi Pool (Oklahoma).
He was the son of the late Eldyce Pearl and Algene Bills of Springtown and late sister Linda Kay of Fort Worth. He is survived by his sister Rickie Dwyer of Fort Worth and nieces Shanna, Kelly, Casey, Jessica, and Tina.
For those who wish to make donations in memory of John, these may be made to The Special Olympics Texas – Greater Fort Worth Area.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Billy Bob's Texas
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
I’m sorry for your loss Brenda, John was a great man, prayers for you!!! Much love to you and your family
Carla Harrington
Friend
November 13, 2020
My dad was a very loving and caring dad. He was always there when you needed to talk. He always told you his feelings and thoughts. Please continue to pray for our family during this time. His legacy will live on throughout many generations. We love you dad and until we meet again at Jesus feet.
Julie & David Pool
Daughter
November 13, 2020
Grandad was the most inspiring and example that I could have ever asked for as his grandson. His memory will live on through many members of the family, and he will be greatly missed. Please continue to send Brenda and the rest of the family prayers.
Blake Bills
Grandchild
