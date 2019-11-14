|
Johnny Hazzard FORT WORTH -- Johnny Hazzard made a peaceful transition on November 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Serenity Funerals and Cremations 4725 Vermont Avenue, the Reverend officiating. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery, with honors. Mr. Hazzard served honorably in the United States Army. SURVIVORS: Left in the care of the Almighty his daughter Harracane Brooks, sister Joyce Hazzard Easley, two grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019