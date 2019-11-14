Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Hazzard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Hazzard Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Hazzard Jr. Obituary
Johnny Hazzard FORT WORTH -- Johnny Hazzard made a peaceful transition on November 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Serenity Funerals and Cremations 4725 Vermont Avenue, the Reverend officiating. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery, with honors. Mr. Hazzard served honorably in the United States Army. SURVIVORS: Left in the care of the Almighty his daughter Harracane Brooks, sister Joyce Hazzard Easley, two grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -