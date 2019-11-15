Home

Johnny Hazzard FORT WORTH--Johnny Hazzard made a peaceful transition on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Serenity Funerals & Cremations, 4725 Vermont Ave. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Monday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, with honors. Mr. Hazzard served honorably in the United States Army. SURVIVORS: Left in the care of the Almighty, his daughter, Harracane Brooks; sister, Joyce Hazzard Easley; two grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2019
