Johnny J. BennettDecember 15, 1941 - September 25, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Johnny J. Bennett, 79, CEO of J.J. Bennett & Associates Realty, entered rest September 25, 2020.Johnny was born December 15, 1941 to Johnnie and Ora Lee Bennett. Mr. Bennett worked in real estate more than fifty years. He had served as President of the Ft. Worth Association of Realtist (African American real estate professionals), President of the Greater Ft. Worth Association of Realtors, and Board member for the Texas Association and National Association of Realtors.His Postal service career began as a mail handler in Ft. Worth; he retired as Marketing Manager for the U.S. Postal Service-Dallas District in 1999 with more than 34 years of service.His community leadership included: President of the Southeast Tarrant County Optimist Club and Ambassadors Club of Ft. Worth. At Baker Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, he had served as a Steward, Chairman Pro Tem of the Trustee Board, President of the Lay Organization and member of the Choir and Male Chorus.Survivors: Wife of forty-seven years, Janet L. Bennett;children, Scott Williams (Loretta), Carla Phillips (Wayne), Lori West (Jay) and Jodi Bennett; grandchildren, Michael West, Ryan Phillips (Jodi), Jonathan West (Shannon), Eric Phillips, Kalyn Phillips, Matthew West, Courtney West, Raphael Williams, and Hannah Stelzer, Gabriel Williams; Great grandchild, Jaybri West; other relatives and friends.