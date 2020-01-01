Home

Johnny Johnson Obituary
TSgt Johnny P. Johnson FORT WORTH--TSgt Johnny P. Johnson, 66, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Biggers Funeral Home. TSgt Johnny P. Johnson proudly served and retired from the United States Air Force 7th SPS of 20 years. Upon retirement, he continued serving as a police officer for the Federal Bureau of Engraving and retired after 20 years. Johnny was preceded in death with his wife, Maria C. Johnson, and parents, Raymon and Eula Rocha. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Michelle Alexander (Jeremy), Valerie Johnson, and Jessica Pupalakis (Michael); son, Michael Johnson; sister, Betty L. Johnson; six grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020
