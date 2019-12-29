|
Johnny Kirk Hammond Jr. FORT WORTH--Johnny K. Hammond Jr., 67, entered rest Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Historic Baker Funeral Home, 301 E. Rosedale. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home. Wake: 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home. Johnny Kirk Hammond Jr. was born Sept. 14, 1952, to Johnny K. and Effie Randle Hammond. A graduate of Prairie View A&M University, he worked as a physical therapist at Osteopathic Hospital and a substitute teacher in the FWISD. Johnny He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Morgan Hammond, and his parents. SURVIVORS: His brother, George Gary Hammond; niece, Rfraunjexezere Annaliesea Jones; great-niece, Jauze Annaliese Callahan; aunts, Mary Jo Evans and Tommie Randle; cousins, Philippa Marie Evans, Karen Randle and Artie Harris; other family members; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019