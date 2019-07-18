|
Johnny Lea Huitt, FORT WORTH -- Johnny Lea Huitt, born Dec. 8, 1931, was called home by her Lord and Savior Monday. SERVICE: 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Birchman Baptist Church. Visitation will begin thirty minutes prior to service. Interment to follow at Ash Creek Cemetery in Azle, Texas. A graduate of the Masonic Home and School in 1948, she married her husband of 70 years, Harlan Norman Huitt on 30 July 1949 at Carswell AFB in Ft. Worth. Johnny was the youngest of 10 children and the mother of 5. She was a devoted and loving wife, a beloved mother, and a friend to many. SURVIVORS: daughter, Brenda Bunch and husband, Herb; sons, Richard and his wife, Jonny, Jim, Jeff and his wife, Sonny, and Mark and his wife, Cathy. She was Grandmother to 17 and Great-grandmother to 24. There was no one greater than her in our family.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019