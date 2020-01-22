Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Johnny M. Sartor Obituary
Johnny M. Sartor BEDFORD--Johnny M. Sartor, 77, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Johnny was a proud retiree of the U.S. Air Force and the Air Force Reserve. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He was a hard worker and retired from the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after over 20 years of service. Johnny was a loving husband and father; a good neighbor and a great friend. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. SURVIVORS: Wife of 53 years, Nell; daughter, Shelli Hall and husband, Tim; and daughter, Kristi Johnson and husband, Todd.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 22, 2020
