Johnny Mac Britton FORT WORTH--Johnny Mac Britton, born Tuesday, Aug. 25, 1942, to JN and Bonnie Ruth Williams Britton, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, Fort Worth, Texas. Johnny was a true force of nature; a Boy Scout, a paper boy, a Golden Gloves competitor, he delivered bread, sold cold drinks at the ballpark and Fuller Brushes door to door, and worked on his father-in-law's dairy farm. When he wasn't working, you might have found him at the Silver Wheels Roller Rink, winning races. He attended schools in White Settlement and was a letterman in athletics at Brewer High, where he graduated in 1960. Johnny was very proud of his 40-plus years in aviation maintenance, primarily in the helicopter sector. His job allowed him to travel worldwide - Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Chile, the Virgin Islands, and all over the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii. In the early '80s, he took a break from the industry and purchased The Finish Line Club, promptly renaming it Johnny B's Finish Line, where many fun times were had with friends and family. He eventually returned to aviation, retiring from Air Center Helicopters in 2008. Johnny spent many years on Eagle Mountain Lake fishing, skiing and just floating and enjoying the sunsets. Johnny treasured his family, especially his mom and sister. He was a loyal friend to many, a husband, a big brother, a dad and PaPa. Johnny was a true believer and has been received into God's loving embrace. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Tommy Mac Britton. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Carolyn; sister, Donna Kotch and husband, Vance; daughters, Cindy Barker and husband, Dale, and Valerie Britton; grandchildren, Britni, Chelsea, Brad and Hannah; three stepchildren; five stepgrandchildren; uncle, Ronnie Williams; and many cousins. MEMORIAL: Memorial and interment pending.