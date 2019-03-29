Johnny Navarro Ortez GRANDVIEW--Johnny Navarro Ortez, 63, passed away on March 27, 2019, at his residence. FUNERAL: services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marshall and Marshall Funeral home in Hillsboro. MEMORIALS: MHMR of Tarrant County in care of Chula Chaser, cc900 Trinity Court Willow Park, Texas 76087. Johnny was born on September 22, 1955, in Fort Worth, Texas to Thomas Navarro and Aurellia Maudeain (Lushbough) Ortez. He attended St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ft.Worth and Paschal High School. Johnny worked in construction for over 30 years and was the owner and operator of Johnny O's Tavern for 6 years. He started riding motorcycles in 1985, when he bought his one and only Harley Davidson motorcycle. Johnny was one of the founding members of the Chula Chaser organization, it was very important to him to help with the fund-raising and organizing the many toy run events for the Chula Chaser benefitting the MHMR of Tarrant County. Johnny was united in marriage to Tana Lynn Smith on September 17, 2005. He was very family oriented even with his rough exterior and loved his family unconditionally. Lovingly known as the God Father of the Chula Chaser Brother Hood. He was also a member of the Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Navarro Ortez; sister, Beverly Ann Ortez-Mitchell; brothers, Tommy Dean Ortez and Ronny Mac Ortez. SURVIVORS: wife, Tana Lynn Ortez of Grandview; mother, Maudeain Ortez-Vickars of Burleson; children, Johnny Ortez-Tibbles, Jr.(Kirkland) of Oxnard, Calif., Blossom Ortez of Ft. Worth, Thomas Navarro Ortez II ( Evette) of Ft. Worth, Jesse Sheets of Ft. Worth, Amanda Holiday (Craig) of Grandview, and Amber Stange (Ray) of Weatherford; sister, Vicki Ortez-Taylor of Ft. Worth; numerous grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives, a host of friends, and all of his brothers and sisters of the Chula Chaser Brother hood.



