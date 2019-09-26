|
|
Johnny Ray Jones FORT WORTH -- Mr. Johnny Ray Jones, 68, transitioned from time into eternity on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Greater St. Mark Ministries, 1732 Liberty Street; Bishop Doctor Mark D. Kirkland, Eulogist; You may visit Mr. Jones from Noon to 7 p.m., in the Lowery Suite at Tree of Life; the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park LEFT IN GOD'S CARE ARE: His Beloved Wife, Mrs. Marva Henry Jones; his children, Zaundra Johnson, Terrie Reed, Leon Reed, Kristi Reed Terrell (Kevin) and Ebony Newman; three siblings, Linda Jones Spencer, Lynn Jones (Robin) and Ricky Jones (Nina); fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019