Johnny Ray Jones BENBROOK -- Johnny Ray Jones went to be with the Lord, June 8, 2020. GRAVESIDE: A private family service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park. At the age of 19 he married the love of his life, Brenda Dominy who was 16. They would have been married 63 years June the 28th. He was blessed with four kids, Kelley, Kathy and twin boys, Ronald and Donald; five beautiful granddaughters; four grandsons; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was very proud of all of them and their spouses. Johnny was loved by many as he touched a lot of lives. He was police chief and fire fighter for the city of River Oaks. He spent many countless hours serving as a deacon for River Oaks Baptist Church. Followed by retiring from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.