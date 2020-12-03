Johnny Alvin Smith
June 17, 1935 - November 24, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Johnny Alvin Smith, 85, entered rest November 24, 2020.
Public Visitation: Friday, December 4, 2020, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home
Services: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 10 a.m. for his Family and Extended Family Only. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Due to COVID-19, live streaming of Johnny Smith's services will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. on the Baker Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial: DFW National Cemetery, Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Johnny was born June 17, 1935 in Kilgore, Texas to the late Elbert C. Smith and Annie Mae Sanders Smith. He attended the local public schools in Kilgore. As a child, he loved archery and fishing. In the 1940s, the Smith family moved to Fort Worth, Texas where he attended James E. Guinn School and graduated from IM Terrell High School on June 4, 1953.
He grew up on the eastside of Fort Worth and was a loving big brother, spiritual advisor and all-around handyman to his twin sisters, Lorene and Lorraine.
Johnny married Joyce Hennington on April 26, 1960. To this union, six children were born, Vicki, Roderick, Pamela, Richard, Denise and Kristine. Johnny was also blessed with two sons prior to that union, John and Graylin.
He was a lifelong member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). In Fort Worth, he joined East Annie Street Christian Church, which is now Community Christian Church. His commitment to his Lord and his church were evident through his actions. He served as a Deacon and became an ordained Elder of the church on January 27, 1991. He was an active member of the Disciples Men's Fellowship, Mighty Men of Community Choir, Trustee, Sunday School teacher, Bible Study, and served as the Chairman of the Elders.
Johnny served his country post Korean War and was honorably discharged from the Army of the United States on December 31, 1963.
He enjoyed working as a taxi cab driver for the Southside Cab Company. His lifelong career was as a mail handler for the United States Postal Service; he retired after 31 years of service on October 2, 1992. After retirement, he worked as a bus driver for the Fort Worth Independent School District and was awarded Clark Field Bus Driver of the Year, 1995-1996. He cared about his neighborhood and surrounding community; he was a part of the Fort Worth Police Department's Code Blue Citizens Patrol.
Blessed with long life and determination, he was preceded in death by his parents and two children, Graylin Smith and Roderick Wayne Smith.
Johnny loved the Lord, his family and church. Johnny was a man of character, wisdom and patience. He was caring and humble. He called and checked on sick and shut-in near and far. Always willing to help others, he gave of his time and money without being asked to do so.
On Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020, peacefully at his home of 58 years, Johnny Alvin Smith, was summoned by the trumpets of the angels to his heavenly home. He is cherished in memory by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Smith; his children, John Smith (Catherine), Vicki Porter, Pamela Harmon (Glen), Richard Smith, Joyce Wilson (Rickey), and Kristine Stinson; twin sisters, Lorraine Stell and Lorene Flake (Orian); niece and nephews, Stephanie Natson (William), Kevin Smith (Tuesday), and Geoffrey Franklin; fifteen Grandchildren and eighteen Great-Grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Community Christian Church Men's Department are appreciated. Make checks payable to Community Christian Church, PO Box 3424, Fort Worth, Texas 76113, or via the church website: communityccfw.org
