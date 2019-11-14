Home

Johnny Weldon St. Ama BENBROOK -- Johnny Weldon St. Ama passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Johnny was born May 24, 1933 in Kerens, Texas the youngest son of six children of Elzie and Willie St. Ama. His siblings included, George W. St. Ama, Luther Derrell St. Ama, Margret Louise James, William Donald St. Ama and Bonnie Ruth Bankston. He was married to his first wife, Mitsuko Kaneko for 38 years before succumbing to cancer. He was then married to Takako Eastman for 18 years before she too, succumbed to illness. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served for 23 years. His other proud achievement was working for the Kimbell Art Museum as a security officer. Up to his dying days he enjoyed bowling and playing on his PlayStation. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Deborah St. Ama; and son, John St. Ama.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019
