Johnnye Jeanell Hughes STOP SIX--Johnnye Jeanell Hughes, 99, Fort Worth's first Black caseworker, moved to a house not made by hands Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park in the Masonic 2 Garden. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Johnnye Jeanell is survived by her nieces and nephews, Delores Wheeler (Frank) of Los Angeles, Calif., Emily F. Campbell (Robert) of Denver, Colo., Elouise Demerson of Houston, Texas, Lynda Hall (John), Jeffrey and John Smith, both of Chicago, Ill.; Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Eta Chapter; and the entire St. Andrews United Methodist Church family.