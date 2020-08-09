1/1
Johnnye Jeanell Hughes
{ "" }
Johnnye Jeanell Hughes STOP SIX--Johnnye Jeanell Hughes, 99, Fort Worth's first Black caseworker, moved to a house not made by hands Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park in the Masonic 2 Garden. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Johnnye Jeanell is survived by her nieces and nephews, Delores Wheeler (Frank) of Los Angeles, Calif., Emily F. Campbell (Robert) of Denver, Colo., Elouise Demerson of Houston, Texas, Lynda Hall (John), Jeffrey and John Smith, both of Chicago, Ill.; Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Eta Chapter; and the entire St. Andrews United Methodist Church family.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
AUG
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park - Masonic 2 Garden
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
