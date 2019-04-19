Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
For more information about
Jolene Cusick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jolene Cusick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jolene Cusick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jolene Cusick Obituary
Jolene Cusick GRANBURY -- Jolene Cusick, 86, passed away April 16, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 12:30 p.m. Saturday April 20 at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Jo was born May 23, 1932 in Mount Calm, Texas to Mary and Louis Scruggs. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Alfred A. Cusick; sisters, Flo Bramlett and Jean Eishen; brother, James Scruggs; son, James Richard Teague; and daughter in law, Nancy Teague. SURVIVORS: her son, Stephen Teague and wife, Laura of Cresson, son, Mike Teague and wife, Kim of Granbury; step-daughter, Vicki Powers of Joshua; 6 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now