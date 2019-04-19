|
|
Jolene Cusick GRANBURY -- Jolene Cusick, 86, passed away April 16, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 12:30 p.m. Saturday April 20 at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Jo was born May 23, 1932 in Mount Calm, Texas to Mary and Louis Scruggs. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Alfred A. Cusick; sisters, Flo Bramlett and Jean Eishen; brother, James Scruggs; son, James Richard Teague; and daughter in law, Nancy Teague. SURVIVORS: her son, Stephen Teague and wife, Laura of Cresson, son, Mike Teague and wife, Kim of Granbury; step-daughter, Vicki Powers of Joshua; 6 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2019