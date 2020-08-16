Jolene Jere' Collins Mikel AZLE--Jolene Jere' Collins Mikel, 63, passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by those that love her. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Meridian. Jolene was born Sept. 14, 1956, in Fort Worth to Wiley Joe and Bonnie Bruce Collins. They both preceded her in death along with her brother, Nick Osborne. SURVIVORS: Jolene is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Dewey Mikel; sons, Jeremy Mikel and wife, Mel, Beau Mikel and wife, Melissa, and Bruce Mikel; stepdaughter, Angela Langford and husband, Chris; brother, Dale Collins and wife, Charlotte; sister-in-law, Jeana Osborne; and grandchildren, Caitlyn Mikel, Mathue and Jonathan Mikel.