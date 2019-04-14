Home

Jon Collier Byers CARTHAGE, N.Y.--Jon Collier Byers, 67, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side in Carthage, N.Y. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. All friends and family are invited to celebrate Jon's life. Jon went to Eastern Hills High School and graduated in 1969, followed by UT in Arlington. He worked for many years at Beakins M&S and was third in the nation in sales. He was a damn hard worker and could do anything. Jon was preceded in death by his father, Leard Rowe Byers Jr.; mother, Mildred Byers Redden; brother, Leard Rowe Byers III; and son-in-law, Devon K. Bodenheimer. SURVIVORS: Wife, Mary C. Byers; daughter, Dawn B. Bodenheimer; grandson, Leard Rowe Dominick Bodenheimer; and granddaughter, Dakota M. Queary.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019
