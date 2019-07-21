|
|
Jon E Parker FORT WORTH--Jon E Parker, 64, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019. Both will be held at Shannon Rosehill Funeral Chapel, 7301 E Lancaster, 817-451-3333. Jon was born April 10, 1955, in Fort Worth. He attended Everman High School. Jon worked as a machinist after high school. His hobbies were fishing, lawn/garden work and baking pies. Jon was preceded in death by his father, Bill Parker; his mother, Patricia Gault; and stepfather, Bill Gault. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Holly Adair, husband, Jeremy, and grandson, Logan, of Fort Worth; stepmother, Patsye Parker of Llano; brother, Billy Parker and wife, Cindy, of The Woodlands; nieces, Patricia Tate and husband, Ryan, of Spring, Ashlee Smith and husband, Kevin, of Spring; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019