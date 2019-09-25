|
Jon "Bunky" McConal GRANBURY--Jon "Bunky" McConal, former writer and columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Granbury, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Jon's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Granbury, 4530 Acton Highway, followed by a reception at the church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation. For the last 20 years of his career, Jon enjoyed what he called "the greatest job in Texas" writing a column three times a week for the Star-Telegram featuring stories of ordinary people he found fascinating. Jon's listening skills and conversational style coaxed stories from people with no claim to fame, and his vivid, lyrical prose transported readers to small towns and remote outposts across the state. SURVIVORS: Jon is survived by his wife, Jane; brother, Mack and his wife, Shirley; and children, Kevin McConal and wife, Noylin, Tim Lundy, Terry Billeaudeaux and husband, Brian, and Susan Sandacz and husband, Barry.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019