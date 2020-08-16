1/1
Jonathan Kenimer
1942 - 2020
Jonathan Kenimer JOHNSON COUNTY--Jonathan Kenimer, 78, of Johnson County, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Jon was born July 15, 1942, in Atlanta, Ga. Jon married Monika Wildemann on Sept. 14, 1963, in Frankfort, Germany. They would celebrate 57 years of marriage before his passing. Jon retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He then found employment with Lockheed and worked there for 31 years before retiring. Jon was an active member of the Everman Masonic Lodge. He also was a Shriner in the Fort Worth Chapter. "With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to Jon (Jonathan W. Kenimer)." SURVIVORS: He will be missed by his wife, Monika; son, Robert (Catherine); granddaughter, Kaci (Logan); great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Christa: and other loving family members and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
