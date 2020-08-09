Jonathan Lee Hurd BURLESON--Jonathan Lee Hurd passed away at 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020. Jonathan was 39 years old, born May 25, 1981. He was absolutely one of a kind. He will always be in our hearts. Jonathan lost a 25-year war against multiple sclerosis yet won victory in peace and rest forever. We as a family will love you forever- and a day. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his parents, Donnie Hurd and Linda Kay Hurd; brother, Donnie Hurd II and wife, Kristi Hurd, Bruce Bell; many other family members and friends; and many more at Southwest Nursing.