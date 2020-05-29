Jonathan Neal Lewis FORT WORTH -- Jonathan Neal Lewis, 57, went to be with his Lord Friday, May 15, 2020, joining his father, Ray M. Lewis; brother, Chis Lewis; and grandfather, Guy Finis Collie. SERVICE: Inurnment: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorials: If you desire to make a donation in his memory his favorite charity was Make-A-Wish Foundation. He was born July 6, 1962, in Minot, North Dakota. SURVIVORS: Leaving behind to cherish his memory, mother, Lou Lewis; grandmother, Bernice Collie; brother, Ray M. Lewis, II (Lynn); nephews, Joshua Lewis, (Carlie), Jacob Lewis (Rachel) and Hunter Lewis; niece, Caylie Lewis; uncles, Msgr. Gerald Lewis and Guy Collie; numerous great nieces and nephews; as well as many extended family and friends.