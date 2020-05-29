Jonathan Neal Lewis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Neal Lewis FORT WORTH -- Jonathan Neal Lewis, 57, went to be with his Lord Friday, May 15, 2020, joining his father, Ray M. Lewis; brother, Chis Lewis; and grandfather, Guy Finis Collie. SERVICE: Inurnment: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorials: If you desire to make a donation in his memory his favorite charity was Make-A-Wish Foundation. He was born July 6, 1962, in Minot, North Dakota. SURVIVORS: Leaving behind to cherish his memory, mother, Lou Lewis; grandmother, Bernice Collie; brother, Ray M. Lewis, II (Lynn); nephews, Joshua Lewis, (Carlie), Jacob Lewis (Rachel) and Hunter Lewis; niece, Caylie Lewis; uncles, Msgr. Gerald Lewis and Guy Collie; numerous great nieces and nephews; as well as many extended family and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Inurnment
10:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved