Jonathan Neal Lewis FORT WORTH--Jonathan Neal Lewis, 57, went to be with his Lord Friday, May 15, 2020, joining his father, Ray M. Lewis; brother, Chris Lewis; and grandfather, Guy Finis Collie. INURNMENT: was held Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: If you desire to make a donation in his memory, his favorite charity was Make-A-Wish Foundation. He was born July 6, 1962, in Minot, N.D. SURVIVORS: Leaving behind to cherish his memory, mother, Lou Lewis; grandmother, Bernice Collie; brother, Ray M. Lewis II (Lynn); nephews, Joshua Lewis (Carlie), Jacob Lewis (Rachel) and Hunter Lewis; niece, Caylie Lewis; uncles, Msgr. Gerald Lewis and Guy Collie (Judy); numerous great-nieces and nephews; as well as many extended family and friends.