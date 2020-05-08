Jonita Chavon Develrow-Weathered ARLINGTON -- Jonita Chavon Develrow Weathered , 38, was called home to her Heavenly mansion while she slept Wednesday, April 29, 2020. SERVICE: 12:00 Noon, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Samaria Baptist Church, 4000 East Berry Street. Dr. McKinley Jackson, Jr, Host Pastor. Eulogist, Reverend Addison Canady, Pastor of Maranatha Bible Fellowship. Visitation : 10 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Entombment: Cedar Hill Memorial Garden In accordance with Covid 19 Pandemic regulations, social distancing and personal protection recommendations will be strictly observed. Services will be live streamed on Baker Funeral Home Facebook page. Jonita was born December 8, 1981 in Fort Worth. She was a graduate of Eastern Hills High School in 2000, and studied at Tarrant County College. Jonita worked as a Substitute Teacher at Arlington Classic Academy. She was a faithful member of Maranatha Bible Fellowship where she served as Youth Director. SURVIVORS: Devoted husband of twelve years, Thomas Dean "TD" Weathered; daughters, Jaecey Renfro and Taraja Weathered; mother, Vinita K. Develrow; stepfather, Phillip Trotter (Claudia); sister, Maegan Smith; brother, Jonathan Tate (Tyzhanae); stepbrother, Phillip Trotter, Jr; father and mother-in-law, Jerry Joe and Beverly Weathered; brothers-in-laws, Waylon Kemp (Kressie), Joe Weathered (Sheryl) and Shawn Weathered; goddaughter, Triniti Rutherford; five aunts; three nieces, a host of cousins and special friends.