Jordan DeAndre' Woods
Jordan DeAndre' Woods
July 26, 1989 - September 5, 2020
Lake Como, Texas - Jordan DeAndre' Woods prayer of " When I can read my title clear, to mansions in the skies, I'll bid farewell to every fear, And wipe my weeping eyes." was heard, Saturday, September 5, 2020
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 5513 Como Dr. LIVESTREAM: https://youtu.be/ZMFFaaRozII. VISITATION: 1 - 6 p.m. Friday at Baker Funeral Home.
SURVIVORS: Wife, Charmendra Woods; parents, Rochelle and DeCarlton Woods; brother, Jormoree Woods; sister, Myranda Hicks; grandmothers, Vera Sansom, Verna Davis; godchildren, Harmony Washington, Damarion King, Aubree Wilson and a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
I little cousin like a son to and the world best brother you will be missed I love you so much and CeCe will always be a part of us rest baby boy and say hi to the family up there.
Cressundria Wilson-Johnson
Family
September 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss classmate DeCarlton. My prayers and condolenced to you and your family.
Jimia (Mia)
Classmate
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
