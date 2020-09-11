Jordan DeAndre' Woods
July 26, 1989 - September 5, 2020
Lake Como, Texas - Jordan DeAndre' Woods prayer of " When I can read my title clear, to mansions in the skies, I'll bid farewell to every fear, And wipe my weeping eyes." was heard, Saturday, September 5, 2020
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 5513 Como Dr. LIVESTREAM: https://youtu.be/ZMFFaaRozII
. VISITATION: 1 - 6 p.m. Friday at Baker Funeral Home.
SURVIVORS: Wife, Charmendra Woods; parents, Rochelle and DeCarlton Woods; brother, Jormoree Woods; sister, Myranda Hicks; grandmothers, Vera Sansom, Verna Davis; godchildren, Harmony Washington, Damarion King, Aubree Wilson and a host of other relatives and friends.