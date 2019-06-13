|
Jordan Harkins FORT WORTH -- Jordan Harkins, 21, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday at Southcliff Church in Fort Worth. He was born in Fort Worth on Oct. 23, 1997, to Thomas and Jordana Harkins. Jordan honored Christ in his life even when depression and OCD made life hard. He enjoyed both sports and video games, earned his blackbelt in karate, and loved people unconditionally. He was always singing, even while studying calculus and philosophy. SURVIVORS: Father, Thomas Harkins; mother, Jordana Harkins; sister, Brianna Harkins; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 13, 2019