Jorian Caldwell
January 15, 1998 - November 21, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Memorial: 11:00 a.m., Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 at Victory Temple Worship Center, 2001 Oakland Ave., Fort Worth, Tx 76103.
Jorian leaves to celebrate his life are his loving and devoted parents, Rev. MonTina Wallace and Christopher Caldwell (Tamara); brothers, Jacobi (Britinay), Dylan Caldwell and Carson Caldwell; very special cousin/brother, Camden Ross; aunts Camilla Caldwell Harris, Sonjia M. Cage and Mia McQueen (Art); uncles, John Wallace III, Shea Allen (Lacey), Kellen Allen (Shakeia) and Jevon Wallace (Whitney); Maternal grandparents Maxine Allen (Charles) and John Wallace II; adorable nieces and nephew, Rylee, Aria, and Kieston Wallace; and a host of other relatives and friends.