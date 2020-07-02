Jose' Angel Perez FORT WORTH--Jose' Angel Perez, age 77, a loving stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 29, 2020. SERVICE: Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday, July 3 at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Jose' was born October 1, 1942, in Mexico to Hirculano Perez and Maria Herrera. SURVIVORS: Stepchildren, Camille Salazar and husband, Francisco of Irving, Richard Morones of Irving, Julie A. Paez and husband, Jesus of Irving, Joseph E. Morones and wife, Sandra of Bedford, and Max J. Morones (deceased); grandchildren, J. Isaac Paez, Elizabeth Morones, Joseph E. Morones II, Olivia R. Schorstein; great-grandchildren, Emma N. Morones, Brienna J. Morones, Chas Schorstein, Merida T. Morones, and Ada J. Schorstein.