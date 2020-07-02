1/1
Jose' Angel Perez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jose''s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose' Angel Perez FORT WORTH--Jose' Angel Perez, age 77, a loving stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 29, 2020. SERVICE: Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday, July 3 at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Jose' was born October 1, 1942, in Mexico to Hirculano Perez and Maria Herrera. SURVIVORS: Stepchildren, Camille Salazar and husband, Francisco of Irving, Richard Morones of Irving, Julie A. Paez and husband, Jesus of Irving, Joseph E. Morones and wife, Sandra of Bedford, and Max J. Morones (deceased); grandchildren, J. Isaac Paez, Elizabeth Morones, Joseph E. Morones II, Olivia R. Schorstein; great-grandchildren, Emma N. Morones, Brienna J. Morones, Chas Schorstein, Merida T. Morones, and Ada J. Schorstein.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved