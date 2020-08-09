Jose Enrique Gonzalez WEATHERFORD--Jose Enrique Gonzalez, "Poppi," 93, of Weatherford passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in a Fort Worth hospice facility. He endured dementia for only six months but remained strong till the very end. FUNERAL: for family only will be at 11 a.m. Monday Aug. 10, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Chapel. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. Jose, the second eldest child of Santiago Gomez Gonzalez and Dolores Gonzalez Cueva, was born Dec. 3, 1926, in Lincoln, Neb. Jose was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Medellin Gonzalez; sisters, Hermalinda Cueva and Esther Cueva Perez; brother, Andres Gonzalez Cueva; granddaughter, Jamie Cruce; and his son-in-law, Jerald Cruce. SURVIVORS: Poppi is survived by his children, Jose E Gonzalez Jr. and wife, Pam, of Houston, Jerry Gonzalez and wife, Cathy, of Benbrook, Delores Cruce of Benbrook, Roy Gonzalez of Weatherford and Michael Gonzalez of Fort Worth; longtime friend, Guadalupe "Lupe" Jimenez of Weatherford; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous cousins and friends.