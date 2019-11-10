|
|
Jose Guadalupe Ceron Sr. FORT WORTH--Jose Guadalupe Ceron Sr. passed away due to complications from pneumonia at a local hospital in Fort Worth on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Rosary: 5 p.m. Sunday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Jose Guadalupe Ceron was born Jan. 5, 1931, in Rock River, Wyo., to Fernando G. and Victoria Ceron. Not long afterwards, his father moved the family to the area of Chapa de Mota, Mexico. In 1936, his mother returned Jose and his siblings to Texas, eventually settling in Fort Worth. In 1948, Jose enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he became a member of the 82nd Airborne, and later served as a drill instructor. As a gunshot wound survivor, he became a paraplegic in November 1951 and retired from the military. While recovering at Walter Reed, he met his wife, Hilda. They were married in D.C. in 1952, and settled in Fort Worth. He worked as a jeweler, a watch repairman, and for over 30 years, a television repairman at Southwestern TV on West Seminary. He was active in his church, the American Legion, and with . Jose was preceded in death by his three brothers and two sisters. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Hilda V. Ceron; daughter, Rita Ceron Coddington; son, Jose G Ceron Jr; grandchildren, Jamie Bradlee and husband, Scott Bradlee, Brian Coddington and wife, Sarah Coddington, Gareth Ceron and wife, Monica Ceron, Shannon Ceron, and Brenna Ceron; two great-grandsons; sister, Maria Ascencion Diaz; brothers, Louis G. Gamez and Jesse George Lee; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019