Jose Guillermo "Billy" Ruiz
1940 - 2020
Jose "Billy" Guillermo Ruiz
December 31, 1940 - September 27, 2020
Azle, Texas - Jose "Billy" Guillermo Ruiz, 79, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, his family invites you to make a donation to support two things he loved, coaching and his community, either through the YMCA ymcafw.org or Texas Alliance of Boys & Girls Club txbgc.org.
Billy was born December 31, 1940, to Manuel and Paz Ruiz. He grew up in Fort Worth's Northside with his beloved brothers, George and Gilbert. Billy graduated from Trimble Tech High School. On September 27, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Alice Ruiz (Herrera) and began his 30 year long career at Lockheed Martin. Throughout his life, Billy enjoyed coaching youth basketball, listening to music, and spending time in conversation with his friends and family.
Billy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Alice Ruiz; children, Andrew Ruiz, Charmagne Tucker and Melanie Peebles, and their spouses, Kalen Ruiz, Kurt Tucker, and Clark Peebles; and his six loving grandchildren, Sheridan and Allison Ruiz, Sophia, Madelyn and Chase Tucker, and Esther Peebles.



Published in Star-Telegram from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
