Jose L. "JJ" Nunez FORT WORTH--Jose L. "JJ" Nunez, 72, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Private interment at a later date. JJ was born Jan. 22, 1947, in Santa Cruz Durango, Mexico, to Julian and Dominga Lopez Nunez. JJ retired from General Motors. He served as a head usher and served as a vice president of the Booster Club at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He loved singing, dancing and the Dallas Cowboys. JJ was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother. SURVIVORS: Wife of 34 years, Dolores V. Nunez; daughters, Maria G. Nunez, Carolyn Barajas and Patricia Williams; sister-in-law, Vera Valle; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers; a sister; his dog and faithful companion, Bonita; and numerous nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2019