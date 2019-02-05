Home

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Jose L. "JJ" Nunez


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jose L. "JJ" Nunez Obituary
Jose L. "JJ" Nunez FORT WORTH--Jose L. "JJ" Nunez, 72, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Private interment at a later date. JJ was born Jan. 22, 1947, in Santa Cruz Durango, Mexico, to Julian and Dominga Lopez Nunez. JJ retired from General Motors. He served as a head usher and served as a vice president of the Booster Club at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He loved singing, dancing and the Dallas Cowboys. JJ was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother. SURVIVORS: Wife of 34 years, Dolores V. Nunez; daughters, Maria G. Nunez, Carolyn Barajas and Patricia Williams; sister-in-law, Vera Valle; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers; a sister; his dog and faithful companion, Bonita; and numerous nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2019
