1/1
Jose Maria Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Maria Martinez FORT WORTH--Jose Maria Martinez, 82, died Tuesday. Aug. 11, 2020, with his family by his side. INTERMENT: He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Laurel Land Memorial Park, with his wife, Guadalupe; next to his sons, Anthony and Armando; daughter, Carmen; great-son, Andrew; and great-granddaughter, Gabrielle. Jose was a self-taught Master Tailor for over 50 years. He was a kind man loved by many. He served his country and his God. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Amelia and Christina and her husband, Tomas; his grandchildren, Joe, Lucinda, Angelita, Stephanie, Samantha, Genesis, Cecilia, Anthony, Crystal, Denise, Tomas, Michael, Veronica, Amber, James, Steven, Matthew, Leticia, Victoria, and Marvin; along with 51 great- grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved