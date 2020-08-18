Jose Maria Martinez FORT WORTH--Jose Maria Martinez, 82, died Tuesday. Aug. 11, 2020, with his family by his side. INTERMENT: He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Laurel Land Memorial Park, with his wife, Guadalupe; next to his sons, Anthony and Armando; daughter, Carmen; great-son, Andrew; and great-granddaughter, Gabrielle. Jose was a self-taught Master Tailor for over 50 years. He was a kind man loved by many. He served his country and his God. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Amelia and Christina and her husband, Tomas; his grandchildren, Joe, Lucinda, Angelita, Stephanie, Samantha, Genesis, Cecilia, Anthony, Crystal, Denise, Tomas, Michael, Veronica, Amber, James, Steven, Matthew, Leticia, Victoria, and Marvin; along with 51 great- grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.