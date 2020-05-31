Josefina C. Vasquez FORT WORTH--Josefina C. Vasquez went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Josie was born Dec. 28, 1934, in Big Spring, Texas. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment follows in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the Mass. Wearing a face mask is required at the church and at the cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association. Josie was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ciquio. She was always at his side. They were active with Southside Little League for many years. They enjoyed dancing and loved the company of family and friends. She worked as a daycare provider in the Fort Worth ISD Head Start program and University Christian Church. SURVIVORS: Josie is survived by sons, David Vasquez and wife, Toni, of Fort Worth, Victor Vasquez and wife, Amanda, of Grapevine; grandchildren, Albert, Analisa, Lauren and Alex; and great-grandchild, Eli Ciquio. Our appreciation to the staff at Oak Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center for the loving care of Josie these past years.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.