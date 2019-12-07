|
Joseph A. Groppi FORT WORTH--Joseph A. Groppi, 76, Fort Worth, was born Feb. 22, 1943, in Winthrop, Mass., to Anacleto and Mildred Groppi. On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, Joe went to be with our Lord. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1907 Whitley Road, Keller, Texas. Joe was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Sister, Theresa; sons, Steve Groppi and wife, Denise, Louis Groppi; daughter, Wanda Phillips and husband, Kevin; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 7, 2019