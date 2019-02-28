Joseph Anthony DePaola EULESS -- Joseph Anthony DePaola, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. SERVICES: Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1206 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth. Interment: 1 p.m. Monday, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 3, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst. Joe was born May 15, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn in 1950 and enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. Joe met his dear wife, Joan, in 1954 in upstate New York and they married in 1957 in Brooklyn. Their only child, Michael, was born in 1963 in Chicago, IL. They became Texans forevermore in 1967 when American Airlines relocated its pilot training facility to Fort Worth. Joe had a lengthy, illustrious career in the commercial aviation flight training industry. From 1956-1960 he was a flight instructor for Eastern Airlines and from 1960-1988 he worked for American Airlines, retiring as Director - Simulator Training Equipment Support. After retiring Joe remained active in the industry for 26 more years as a private consultant and as a founding partner of Training Technology International Ltd. Joe was recognized worldwide for his expertise in the industry. Some of his career highlights include being a Fellow in the Royal Aeronautical Society, receiving the Edwin A. Link Award, being a Senior Member in the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, serving as Chairman of the International Air Transport Association Flight Simulator Technical Committee, being President of the Air Transport Association Simulator Standards Committee, serving on the Southern Illinois University at Carbondale Department of Aviation Technologies advisory committee for 25 years, helping develop the original American Airlines Flight Academy in Fort Worth, managing the creation of the first flight simulator training centre for United Parcel Service (UPS), consulting on the development of the first Mississippi River barge simulator and appearing in the popular Hollywood film Airport '77 as Jack Lemmon's flight instructor. Joe loved to travel, especially with Joan and Michael. From his first flight in 1952 to his last one in 2018, Joe flew over 3 1/2 million miles to 30 countries and 127 different airports throughout the United States. In retirement he volunteered weekly at the American Airlines CR Smith Museum, so that he could share his love for travel with those that visited. Joe played semi-professional ice hockey and in 1968 he and Joan helped start the first youth hockey league in Fort Worth. He remained involved with the league as a director, coach and referee into the 1980s and was also the Texas state referee-in-chief from 1972-1980. Joe was a big baseball fan and in his later years made sure to never miss a game on TV of his favorite New York Yankees and he was a lifelong music lover, especially of Frank Sinatra songs and Broadway show tunes. Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan; parents, Michael and Sylvia; and brother, Robert. SURVIVORS: Son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Sheila; precious grandchildren, Riley and Joseph; brother, Michael.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary