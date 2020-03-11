Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tracy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Byron Tracy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Byron Tracy Obituary
Joseph Byron Tracy FORT WORTH--Joseph Byron Tracy passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at a local nursing center after battling Alzheimer's for several years. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made in Byron's name to the or the Scottish Rite Hospital. Byron was born Jan. 3, 1939, in Fort Worth to Frank William and Dorothy Pauline Tracy. He graduated from Paschal High and attended the University of Houston. Byron was a liquor wholesale manager for Block distributing of San Antonio, and also worked for the Tarrant County Elections Office, retiring in 2004. In retirement, Byron and Martha enjoyed great times in their favorite place, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. They loved motorcycle trips with friends as well. Byron was a 50-year Mason and was very active in the Shrine and Scottish Rite. Byron was a selfless man and devoted husband to wife Martha of 55 years. Byron was preceded in death by brother, Frank; two grandchildren, Mitchell and Michelle; and one great-granddaughter. SURVIVORS: His daughters, Lisa Tracy and Aurora Bisiq, her husband, David; and Byron's brother, Gary Tracy.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -