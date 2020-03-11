|
|
Joseph Byron Tracy FORT WORTH--Joseph Byron Tracy passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at a local nursing center after battling Alzheimer's for several years. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made in Byron's name to the or the Scottish Rite Hospital. Byron was born Jan. 3, 1939, in Fort Worth to Frank William and Dorothy Pauline Tracy. He graduated from Paschal High and attended the University of Houston. Byron was a liquor wholesale manager for Block distributing of San Antonio, and also worked for the Tarrant County Elections Office, retiring in 2004. In retirement, Byron and Martha enjoyed great times in their favorite place, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. They loved motorcycle trips with friends as well. Byron was a 50-year Mason and was very active in the Shrine and Scottish Rite. Byron was a selfless man and devoted husband to wife Martha of 55 years. Byron was preceded in death by brother, Frank; two grandchildren, Mitchell and Michelle; and one great-granddaughter. SURVIVORS: His daughters, Lisa Tracy and Aurora Bisiq, her husband, David; and Byron's brother, Gary Tracy.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020