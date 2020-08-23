1/1
Joseph Charles Pike
Joseph Charles Pike BURLESON--Joseph C. Pike, 40, a lifelong resident of Burleson, Texas, died unexpectedly and left this earth way too soon and gained his heavenly wings on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Greenwood Chapel, with Minister Bob Carroll officiating. Joe was born May 15, 1980, to Ronald and Mary Pritchard in Fort Worth. He went to school in Burleson and the Art Institute of Dallas. Joe had a creative passion that spanned from music to sketching and playing the guitar. SURVIVORS: Son, Leif Pike; mother, Mary E. Reed and husband, John D. Reed; sister, Betty A. Daugherty and husband, Patrick T. Daugherty, and their children, Katie, Megan and Sean Daugherty; brothers, Rusty and Wally Pritchard; sister, Tracey Andries; grandmother, Faye Moore; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and high school sweetheart, Brandy Scott.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2020.
