Joseph D. Willis Sr. BENBROOK -- J. Don Willis passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home of natural causes at the age of 93. He is now with his Savior. SERVICE: Private entombment will be in the Independence Chapel of Greenwood Mausoleum on Monday, May 4, 2020. J. Don was born March 26, 1927 to Mary Alice Roberts Willis and Theodore Allen Willis, Sr. He was the first baby born at the new Saint Joseph Hospital and he was aptly named Joseph. He was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth and graduated Polytechnic High School in 1944. Immediately upon graduation, he volunteered for the armed services and proudly served with the U.S. Navy Amphibious Forces in the South Pacific during World War II. After serving his country, Don returned to Fort Worth and served in multiple management positions with Mid-Continent Industries. Don married the love of his life, Mary John Hunt, in 1954 and they were blessed with three children: Mindy, Joe D. and Danny. J. Don was a founder of Malor Manufacturing, Inc. in 1957 and was active in the business until his passing. He was a long-standing member of Arborlawn United Methodist Church. J. Don served on numerous boards in the community including Fort Worth Country Day, Tarrant Bank, and his church. From a very early age, Don was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and golf with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and only brother, Theo Willis, Jr. SURVIVORS: Wife of nearly 66 years, Mary John Willis; daughter, Susan Smeltzer and husband, Carrol, daughter, Mindy Hanzik and husband, Mitch; son, Joe Willis, Jr., son, Dan Willis and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Mitchell Hanzik, Jr. and wife, Susan, Justin Willis, Jake Willis, Ben Willis, Ally Willis, Elyse Willis; and great-grandson, Mitchell Hanzik, III.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store