Joseph Edward Pritchard ARLINGTON--Joseph Edward Pritchard passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Fielder House Museum. MEMORIALS: In honor of Joe and his cat Stormy, contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Joseph Edward Pritchard was born in Clarksburg, W.Va., on Oct. 20, 1946, and moved to Columbia, Tenn., in 1957. He graduated from Columbia Central High School, where he was in the marching band, played the coronet, and was in a smaller group that won awards for their music. He attended Tennessee Tech and was in the ROTC. He subsequently went in the Army as a second lieutenant. While in the Army, he became a first lieutenant and served in Okinawa. When he returned from active duty, he continued working for the Corps of Engineers until October 2017. In 1985, Joe went to work as a computer lab assistant and worked there part time until 2006. Joe's parents were Roy and Olive Pritchard from Tennessee, and he had a brother, David Pritchard, and wife, Mary. Joe is survived by his wife, Robbie Waite Pritchard, and they married on April 13, 1980. They became members of the Arlington Garden Club and were very active. Joe loved cooking for the meetings and on holidays, bringing his famous "pea salad" that everyone appreciated. He also joined the Texas Gourd Society and even though he did not do gourds, he was active in all phases in the club, including president. He worked tirelessly doing every job that he could so TGS would have successful annual festivals. Joe will be missed by everyone that he contacted and helped. He loved helping others.



