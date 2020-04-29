|
|
Joseph Emmitt McGarrey FORT WORTH--Joseph Emmitt McGarrey, 82, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. FUNERAL MASS: Noon Friday, May 1, St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Road, Fort Worth. Masks must be worn at funeral. Due to coronavirus, attendee limitations in April in the state of Texas, a private rosary and immediate-family-only visitation will be held Thursday. Joe was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Fort Worth to Helen and Eugene McGarrey. He was a member of St Andrew's and 1955 graduate of Laneri High School. He was a Golden Gloves boxer and proudly served in the United States Army. Joe developed his passion for the game of golf at Worth Hills, AKA the famed "Goat Hills Golf Course." He met Libera Jacobini at the Champagne Room, and they married in 1963 much to the chagrin of her Italian family. Joe graduated from UTA with a degree in mathematics and minored in electrical engineering. He loved taking his children on drives in the Volkswagen, and, later in life, spent as much time as possible with his grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Wife of 57 years, Libera; daughters, Andree Moore and Helen Mullen; sons, Joseph Jr., Dominic "Nick" and wife, Clare, and Michael; grandchildren, Matthew Mullen and wife, Angela, Blake and Hailey Moore, Conor McGarrey, Nicky McGarrey, Scott McGarrey, and Patrick McGarrey; great-grandchildren, Kale, Jaxsen, and Olivia Mullen; brothers-in-law, Frank and Louis Jacobini.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020