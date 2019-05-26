Joseph Engle Woods ARLINGTON--Joseph Woods was born March 12, 1933, in Cleveland, Tenn., and died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Mansfield, Texas, at age 86. His parents were William Herschel Wood and Sue May Wood. Joe grew up in Rossville, Ga., and loved being on the high school football team. He remained an avid fan of football throughout his life and especially loved the Alabama Crimson Tide. He attended the University of Chattanooga on a ROTC scholarship and earned a degree in marketing. He then served in the army's artillery branch. After his time in the military, he moved to Akron, Ohio, and was briefly a shoe salesman then went to work for Gulf Oil (now Chevron) and stayed with them until his retirement in 1994. Joseph lived for many years in Akron, Ohio, where his children were born and raised. He spent his free time teaching dog obedience classes with a group that donated the money for dogs for the blind. After about 20 years in Akron, he spent time working in Charleston, W.Va., and then Baltimore, Md. He was active in the Moose Club. Upon his retirement in 1994, he moved to Arlington, Texas, to be close to his daughter and granddaughters. He was an active grandfather who enjoyed letting the girls do things like playing in the sprinkler and then the mud. He loved working out and socializing in the mornings at the YMCA and made several friends at the Y. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed his season passes at Texas Motor Speedway taking his daughter or granddaughters. Joe traveled extensively during his retirement. His last year of life was spent at the Isle of Watercrest, which allowed him the freedom to turn back into the social jokester that he had been for most of his life. We greatly appreciate the celebration of life ceremony put on by the staff at Watercrest. He leaves behind a daughter, Emily Wood Miller (David) of Arlington; a son, Thomas (Michael) of Chicago, Ill.; and granddaughters, Whitney Bagley and Mallory Mefford (Jonathan) of Texas. His cremains will be buried in Chattanooga National Cemetery.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019