Joseph "Joe" George Melanson FORT WORTH--Joseph "Joe" George Melanson, 90, treasured father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Rosary: 6 p.m. Tuesday, with visitation with family following 6:30 to 8 p.m., in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joe's name to your . Joe was born April 15, 1929, in Gardner, Mass., the son of the late Alderic and Eva Richard Melanson, and younger brother to his late sister, Doris Melanson Cormier. During childhood, Joe served as a longtime altar boy at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and delivered the Gardner newspaper to neighbors. He eventually enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. While on leave from the Air Force, Joe hitchhiked from Wichita Falls to Fort Worth, Texas, with a fellow airman. It was during one such adventurous trip that he met Mary Zaskoda. After their first introduction, on his way back to the base, Joe said "I think I'm going to marry her" - and he did exactly that. They raised eight children together, and were married for 62 years before Mary passed in 2016. The Catholic faith was important to Joe and Mary, and they made certain to educate and involve their children in the church. After completing his time in the military, Joe was employed by several local companies, including Convair, Ben Hogan, Carling Beer and Lone Star Beer. He ultimately landed at General Motors and worked there until he retired in 1993. Retirement did not slow Joe down one bit. He taught dance lessons at an age when most people would have hung up their dancing shoes. He painted, despite being color blind, and engaged in detail-oriented hobbies such as woodworking, and building and flying remote-controlled airplanes and helicopters. Joe devoted many hours to coaching his daughters' softball teams and also enjoyed watching sports on TV, including his beloved Boston Red Sox. He was even known to pick up a game of golf with his sons, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. For his many grandchildren, Joe was a frequent source of fun and trickery, each often trying to muss up the others' hair first. He could also shoot ice cold water through his teeth at them from across the room, all while appearing to be blamelessly reading the newspaper. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Alderic and Eva Melanson; sister, Doris Cormier; and one granddaughter. SURVIVORS: Joe is remembered and deeply loved by those who survive him, including his children and their spouses, Gerard and Susan Melanson, James and Sandra Melanson, Alan Melanson, Janice and Wayne Krucky, Maureen and Tommy Beck, Donna and Mark Ashbrook, Kathy and Doug Smithhart, and Patty Ferguson. His memory is also cherished by 21 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren (and one on the way), numerous nieces and nephews, neighbors, fellow parishioners and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019