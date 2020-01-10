|
|
Joseph Henry Fenoglio FORT WORTH -- Joseph Henry Fenoglio peacefully followed his wife, Juanita, to heaven, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. SERVICE: Catholic Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, Thompson Harveson and Cole. Burial: 1 p.m. Monday at Montague Catholic Cemetery in Montague, Texas. Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by visitation until 7:30 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Catholic Charities of Fort Worth, 249 Thornhill Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76115. Henry was born on June 21, 1924, on a farm three miles east of Montague, Texas on Dye Mound Road. He was the eighth child born to Barney J. Fenoglio and Mary Vicari Fenoglio. He was a veteran of World War II. He received infantry basic training at Camp Seibert, Alabama, and served 30 months in Africa and Italy from 1943-1945. After the war, he returned to Montague where he married Juanita on August 3, 1947 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They were together 72 years until Juanita's death on October 4, 2019. They set the standard for marriage and living a Christian life. To support his family, Henry had numerous jobs, often 2 or 3 at the same time. To name a few, he worked at the Twin Drive-In as a ticket-taker, A.B. Mills Construction as a bookkeeper and as a tax-preparer in the back of Two Bucks' Grocery. For 36 years, he worked at Texas Electric Service Company as Traffic Manager. He retired on February 1, 1986. He then had more time to devote to serving others through the Catholic Church, St. Joseph Hospital and Catholic Charities. He loved to visit Montague for some hiking, shooting and catching up with family and friends. His greatest joy was sharing in the life of his grandchildren. Paw Paw and Mimi were famous for having the grandkids over and building lifelong memories. He had a ready smile, playful jokes and stories, and made the best grilled cheese and strawberry milkshakes. He was adored by his grandchildren. Henry's love of the outdoors, work ethic, integrity and life of Christian service were shared with all who knew him. Henry/Dad/Paw Paw was a devout Catholic servant, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His example lives on through his family. Henry and his wife Juanita raised three boys in a small house in south Fort Worth and were totally involved in their activities. This included anything and everything happening at St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School and Nolan Catholic High School, such as church, baseball, football, basketball, carnivals, and scouts. His time and support later followed the boys to Texas A&M, where he attended every Aggie football game and Corps of Cadets function. After the boys graduated, he continued to travel to College Station for football games. He loved seeing the Corps, the campus, Kyle Field and Luby's, but mostly just loved being with his sons and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita, his parents, and siblings Florence, Sylvia, John, Jim, Charley, Frank and Minnie. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sons, Ken Fenoglio (Kerry), Richard Fenoglio (Patty), and Michael Fenoglio (Helen); grandchildren, Gia Fenoglio Cillizza (Chris), Josh Fenoglio (Morgan), Jenna Fenoglio Whitmire (Kyle), Jake Fenoglio (Megan), Nathan Fenoglio (Betsy), Kara Fenoglio Boldt (Jon), Alyssa Fenoglio, Callie Fenoglio Green (Joel), Michael Flores and Angel Flores McKee (Marcus); his brother, Melvin Fenoglio; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Thank you God for sharing Henry with us here on earth. He taught us about devotion to God, family and country. He demonstrated how to be a servant leader, love Jesus, raise a family, respect all, and work hard. Losing him is so difficult for family and friends, but we know he is with God in heaven, helping Juanita in the kitchen.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020