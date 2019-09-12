Home

Joseph Howell


1932 - 2019
Joseph Howell Obituary
Joseph Gregory Howell FORT WORTH -- Joseph Gregory Howell, 86, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11:00am, Friday September 13, 2019, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 5:00p.m., Thursday September 12, with Rosary beginning at 6:00p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Joseph was born October 5, 1932 in Fort Worth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine Henderson and Otis Ruben Howell; brothers, Eddie Henderson and Robert Howell; and sons, Gregory and Stephen Howell. SURVIVORS: Children, Kevin Howell and his wife, Kathy, Timothy Howell and his wife, Erica, Stephanie Scott and her husband, Sean, and Dorothy Howell; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019
