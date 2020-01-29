|
Joseph James Bilardi FORT WORTH--Joseph "Joe" James Bilardi passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Joe was born in New Canaan, Conn. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He married Patricia "Pat" Manning in 1955 while he was stationed at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas. Joe was a known as "Dad" to his four children and "Papaw" to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a compassionate and loving family-man, and he loved to travel the world with Pat. Joe was an avid tennis player and sports enthusiast. He was a parishioner of St. Andrew Catholic Church. Joe created the Development Department for the City of Fort Worth and ran it for over 30 years. After retirement, he was invited to work for the City of Grand Prairie, where he worked as assistant city manager. Joe was preceded in death by beloved wife, Patricia; cherished granddaughter, Crystal; and treasured sister, Lorraine. SURVIVORS: Son, Chris Bilardi and wife, Michelle; daughter, Pam Beasley; son, James Bilardi and wife, Patti; son, Matt Bilardi and wife, Susan; brother, Anthony and wife, Debbie; sister, Kathy and husband, Jerry; brother-in-law, Frank Mecca; grandchildren, Rachel and husband, Kenny, Sean and wife, Elizabeth, Tiffany and husband, Wes, Ryan, Samantha, Alyse and Jake; and great-grandchildren, Lillyanna, Claire, Nelda and Harrison.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 29, 2020